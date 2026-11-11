Mix It Up at Matador Rehab and Performance

Come experience Matador Rehab & Performance at TPR's next Mix It Up, business mixer! You will have the opportunity to explore their facility, learn about their services, and participate in interactive experiences highlighting everything they offer. From learning about gait analysis, chiropractic care, and sports rehabilitation to exploring our strength and conditioning programs, guests can see firsthand how they help people move better, get stronger, and stay active. You will also have opportunities to experience some of their recovery services, test your grip strength, take on a pull-up challenge, and enjoy some holiday-inspired refreshments while connecting with other local business professionals.

Matador Rehab and Performance looks forward to welcoming everyone and showing them how Matador can support their health, performance, and overall well-being!

Free for TPR Business Members. Go here to sign up as a business member: https://support.tpr.org/a/business-and-professional-membership