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Mix It Up at Matador Rehab and Performance

Mix It Up at Matador Rehab and Performance

Come experience Matador Rehab & Performance at TPR's next Mix It Up, business mixer! You will have the opportunity to explore their facility, learn about their services, and participate in interactive experiences highlighting everything they offer. From learning about gait analysis, chiropractic care, and sports rehabilitation to exploring our strength and conditioning programs, guests can see firsthand how they help people move better, get stronger, and stay active. You will also have opportunities to experience some of their recovery services, test your grip strength, take on a pull-up challenge, and enjoy some holiday-inspired refreshments while connecting with other local business professionals.

Matador Rehab and Performance looks forward to welcoming everyone and showing them how Matador can support their health, performance, and overall well-being!

Free for TPR Business Members. Go here to sign up as a business member: https://support.tpr.org/a/business-and-professional-membership

Matador Rehab and Performance
Free for TPR Business Members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Matador Rehab and Performance
16675 Huebner Rd #210
San Antonio, Texas 78248
(210) 272-7118
matador.rehab@gmail.com
https://www.matadorrp.com/