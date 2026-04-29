Mix It Up at Art of Cellaring

All TPR Business Members are invited to join us at The Art of Cellaring for our June Mix It Up business mixer.

June 4, 2026

5 - 7 pm

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the space, enjoy a curated selection of wines, and share light bites while getting to know both sides of what we do.

Art of Cellaring is San Antonio’s premier wine storage club, designed for collectors and enthusiasts who want secure, temperature controlled storage paired with a true hospitality experience. Private lockers, professional cellar conditions, and a members lounge create a home for wine beyond the bottle.

AOC Selections is our public facing retail wine shop and is open to everyone. Whether you are a seasoned collector or simply looking for a great bottle for dinner, the shop offers a carefully curated selection of distinctive wines from around the world, with an emphasis on growers and producers we believe in.

Together, they create a unique destination where serious storage, thoughtful retail, and wine discovery all come together under one roof.

Not yet a TPR business member? Sign up now

