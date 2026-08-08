Mix & Mingle for Adults at Pruitt Library
Mix & Mingle for Adults at Pruitt Library
Visit Molly Pruitt Library to build your own trail mix to eat and enjoy! Then stick around to work on a relaxing puzzle, coloring, or art activity provided by the library or just mingle with fellow attendees.
Attendees are welcome to join us anytime between 1:00pm-3:00pm. Stay as long as you would like and leave when you are ready! This program is intended for adults.
Molly Pruitt Library
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Molly Pruitt Library
210-650-1122
hannah.johnson@sanantonio.gov
Molly Pruitt Library
5110 Walzem RdSan Antonio, Texas 78218
210-650-1122
hannah.johnson@sanantonio.gov