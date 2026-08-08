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Mix & Mingle for Adults at Pruitt Library

Mix & Mingle for Adults at Pruitt Library

Visit Molly Pruitt Library to build your own trail mix to eat and enjoy! Then stick around to work on a relaxing puzzle, coloring, or art activity provided by the library or just mingle with fellow attendees.

Attendees are welcome to join us anytime between 1:00pm-3:00pm. Stay as long as you would like and leave when you are ready! This program is intended for adults.

Molly Pruitt Library
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Molly Pruitt Library
210-650-1122
hannah.johnson@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Pruitt-Library
Molly Pruitt Library
5110 Walzem Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78218
210-650-1122
hannah.johnson@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Pruitt-Library