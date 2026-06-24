Ming's Celebrates 14 Years Serving San Antonio
Ming's Celebrates 14 Years Serving San Antonio
Ming’s Thing launched in San Antonio in 2012 and has been feeding the community ever since. This Saturday, they’re throwing a celebration worthy of their loyal customers — with 90s vibes from start to finish: a live 90s DJ spinning all night, local vendors, exclusive anniversary specials, and a dance floor that doesn’t quit until midnight. The event is a love letter to everyone who has supported Ming’s from the very beginning.
Mings Thing
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
claudia@sweettalksocial.com
Mings Thing
17022 Fiesta Texas Dr Ste 104San Antonio, Texas 78257
hello@mingsthing.com