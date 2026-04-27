Join Bihl Haus Arts for an afternoon of art, mimosas, and good company with teaching artist Wardell Picquet during a “Mimosas & Monarchs” fundraiser from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the gallery, 2803 Fredericksburg Road. The event celebrates Texas wildflowers and the season’s most iconic butterfly.

In this relaxed, beginner-friendly session, you'll paint a vibrant scene featuring the Texas state wildflower — the Indian paintbrush — in full bloom, alongside a monarch butterfly in flight against a clear blue sky. No drawing experience needed: canvases come pre-sketched so you can focus entirely on color, brushwork, and having fun.

Cost is $45 and includes:

• All painting supplies (canvas, brushes, acrylic paint)

• Two complimentary mimosas

• Non-alcoholic options available

• Light snacks

Register

“Whether you've never picked up a brush or you paint on weekends, this session is designed to be approachable, social, and a little bit beautiful,” Executive Director Nicholas Gonzales said. “Your ticket makes a difference. Bihl Haus Arts provides free art classes to older adults, veterans, and neurodivergent adults in San Antonio. Every ticket purchased directly supports keeping those programs free and accessible for the people who need them most.”

About Bihl Haus Arts

Founded in 2005, Bihl Haus Arts is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that improves the health and quality of life for active older adults and veterans through art education and further creates community through the arts with exhibitions, performances, literary events, artist talks, and the annual On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour. For more information, visit www.bihlhausarts.org or call (210) 339-8982.

