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Miller's Pond Back to School Event

Miller's Pond Back to School Event

Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a free back to school event!

Activities Include:
• Youth Activities
• Free Backpacks & School Supplies
• Community Resource Fair
• Low Cost Immunizations
• & More!

Miller's Pond Community Center & Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/Home
Miller's Pond Community Center & Park
6175 Pearsall
San Antonio, Texas
https://www.sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/News-Events/Events/Event-Details/ArtMID/15385/ArticleID/28858/FREE-Back-to-School-Event?Park=&amp;Facility=