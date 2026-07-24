Miller's Pond Back to School Event
Miller's Pond Back to School Event
Join San Antonio Parks & Recreation for a free back to school event!
Activities Include:
• Youth Activities
• Free Backpacks & School Supplies
• Community Resource Fair
• Low Cost Immunizations
• & More!
Miller's Pond Community Center & Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Parks & Recreation
shannon.warnagiris@sanantonio.gov
Miller's Pond Community Center & Park
6175 PearsallSan Antonio, Texas