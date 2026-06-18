Military Play & Learn July Session Sign-Up

Military Families! Join KLRN for our summer Play & Learn sessions! This will be a free, 2-week program for children ages 0-10 and their parents/caregivers taking place Monday - Thursday from 10:30 AM - 12 PM the weeks of July 20 - 23 & July 27 - 30 @ the Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA. Join us to learn new activities and games, meet other service member/veteran families, receive free books and more!

Harvey E. Najim Family YMCA

These are free sessions we just ask that you please complete the interest form so that we can send out program details as the start date approaches!

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jul 30, 2026.