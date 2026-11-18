First Presbyterian Church is once again hosting its free “gift to the city,” the Midday Noels concert series, for three Thursdays at noon, December 3, 10 and 17, in the FPC Sanctuary, 404 N. Alamo Street. This year’s concerts will also be live-streamed at fpcsanantonio.org/live.

This year’s concert schedule is as follows:

December 3 | ‘Joyful Jingles with The Dirty River Jazz Band’

Welcome the expanded Dirty River Jazz Band to the Midday Noels Series. This San Antonio ensemble brings together musicians from across the area, including several members who were mentored by jazz legend Jim Cullum.

December 10 | ‘Seasonal Songs for Two Pianos’

Featuring FPC pianist Dr. Jae Ha, and Dr. Ara Koh, member of the piano faculty at the University of the Incarnate Word. This year's program features a varied selection of two-piano repertoire, including Waltz from The Sleeping Beauty, Sleigh Ride, and Fantasia in F Minor, and concludes with the Scott Brothers Duo’s Christmas Celebration.

December 17 | ‘Shimmering Brass with the Castle Brass Quintet’

The Castle Brass Quintet returns with a program featuring some of San Antonio’s finest freelance professional musicians. Led by Jeff Castle, a United States Air Force veteran and trumpet teacher at The University of Texas at San Antonio, the ensemble includes two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba.

An optional hot lunch will be available after each concert for $15. For more information, visit fpcsanantonio.org/music.

