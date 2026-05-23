Mi Tesoro Hour with Tear Drop and friends
Mi Tesoro Hour with Tear Drop and friends
Join us for a special Mi Tesoro Hour live, vinyl-only DJ session at VOLTA. The evening is hosted by selector Tear Drop, creator of the Mi Tesoro Hour project and a founder of Chulita Vinyl Club (CVC).
Launched in 2014, Chulita Vinyl Club is a collective of women, gender-non-conforming, non-binary, LGBTQ+, and self-identifying people of color (including Latinxs, Tejanxs, Chicanxs, and Afro-Latinx selectors) using vinyl records as a form of cultural resistance, empowerment, and community preservation.
Expect heavy heartbeats, deep cuts, and an intentional dance floor where community and vinyl intersect. Nos vemos pronto.
Volta
08:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Tear Drop
samarupafu@gmail.com