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Mi Tesoro Hour with Tear Drop and friends

Mi Tesoro Hour with Tear Drop and friends

Join us for a special Mi Tesoro Hour live, vinyl-only DJ session at VOLTA. The evening is hosted by selector Tear Drop, creator of the Mi Tesoro Hour project and a founder of Chulita Vinyl Club (CVC).

Launched in 2014, Chulita Vinyl Club is a collective of women, gender-non-conforming, non-binary, LGBTQ+, and self-identifying people of color (including Latinxs, Tejanxs, Chicanxs, and Afro-Latinx selectors) using vinyl records as a form of cultural resistance, empowerment, and community preservation.

Expect heavy heartbeats, deep cuts, and an intentional dance floor where community and vinyl intersect. Nos vemos pronto.

Volta
08:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Tear Drop
samarupafu@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/hardouthereforamija/
Volta
1522 E Grayson St
San Antonio, Texas 78208
https://www.instagram.com/voltasatx/