© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting & Bottle Signing with Dan Garrison

Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting & Bottle Signing with Dan Garrison

Join us for a Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting and Bottle Signing at Alamo City Liquor with Dan Garrison. Sip your way through Garrison Brothers Small Batch, HoneyDew, and Single Barrel bourbons, and don’t miss the opportunity to have your bottles signed by Dan himself.

This event is free and open to the public.

We can’t wait to see y’all there. Salud!

Alamo City Liquor
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Garrison Brothers Distillery
512-381-3155
email@garrisonbros.com
Alamo City Liquor
1311 North Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 78215