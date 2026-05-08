Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting & Bottle Signing with Dan Garrison

Join us for a Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting and Bottle Signing at Alamo City Liquor with Dan Garrison. Sip your way through Garrison Brothers Small Batch, HoneyDew, and Single Barrel bourbons, and don’t miss the opportunity to have your bottles signed by Dan himself.

This event is free and open to the public.

We can’t wait to see y’all there. Salud!

