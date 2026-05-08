Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting & Bottle Signing with Dan Garrison
Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting & Bottle Signing with Dan Garrison
Join us for a Meet the Maker Bourbon Tasting and Bottle Signing at Alamo City Liquor with Dan Garrison. Sip your way through Garrison Brothers Small Batch, HoneyDew, and Single Barrel bourbons, and don’t miss the opportunity to have your bottles signed by Dan himself.
This event is free and open to the public.
We can’t wait to see y’all there. Salud!
Alamo City Liquor
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Garrison Brothers Distillery
512-381-3155
email@garrisonbros.com
Alamo City Liquor
1311 North AlamoSan Antonio, Texas 78215