Meet the Flock!

Join us for an evening of connection at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center as we welcome our new Center Director. This relaxed and welcoming gathering offers a chance to enjoy the natural beauty of Mitchell Lake while learning more about the exciting vision and future of the Center.

This special reception is a wonderful opportunity to connect with Mitchell Lake Advisory Board Members, Audubon staff, community partners, and fellow nature enthusiasts who help make our mission possible. Come mingle with friends—both familiar faces and new connections—as we celebrate fresh leadership, shared purpose, and new beginnings at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

We look forward to spending this meaningful evening with you and celebrating the continued growth of the Center! Your presence will truly make the occasion special.

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Acompáñenos para una tarde de convivencia en el Mitchell Lake Audubon Center para dar la bienvenida a nuestra nueva Directora del Centro. Este encuentro relejando y acogedor ofrece la oportunidad de disfrutar de la belleza natural de Mitchell Lake y conocer más sobre la visión y el futuro emocionante del Centro.

Esta recepción especial es una gran oportunidad para conocer y convivir con los miembros del Consejo Asesor de Mitchell Lake, el personal de Audubon, socios comunitarios, y otras personas apasionadas por la naturaleza que hacen posible nuestra misión. Acompáñenos a convivir con caras conocidas y nuevas amistades mientras celebramos un nuevo liderazgo, un propósito compartido, y nuevos comienzos en el Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

¡Esperamos compartir esta tarde con ustedes y celebrar el crecimiento continuo del centro! Su presencia hará que esta ocasión sea aún más especial.