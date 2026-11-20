Meet Me at Luke's: Gilmore Girls Watch & Craft
Meet Me at Luke's: Gilmore Girls Watch & Craft
Join us for a laid-back evening at Luke’s Diner (well… almost) as we watch the classic Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving episode, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” and Winter episode, "That'll Do, Pig.”
Make your own Gilmore-inspired cup sleeve and get into the mood for all your cozy beverage needs.
All ages and Gilmore fans welcome.
Light refreshments provided, you bring the vibes.
Bazan Branch Library
Free
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library-Bazan
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Bazan Branch Library
2200 W. Commerce 78207San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
sylvia.reyna@sanantonio.gov