Join us for a laid-back evening at Luke’s Diner (well… almost) as we watch the classic Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving episode, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” and Winter episode, "That'll Do, Pig.”

Make your own Gilmore-inspired cup sleeve and get into the mood for all your cozy beverage needs.

All ages and Gilmore fans welcome.

Light refreshments provided, you bring the vibes.