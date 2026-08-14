MASS: Music & Artistic Sensory experience for the Soul

The AM Project welcomes you to our 6th MASS.

MASS takes inspiration from spiritual musical traditions, with each experience being unique and curated by our featured DJ / Artists.

MASS was originally created as a meditative, immersive experience designed to provide a moment of reflection and spiritual connection. As the program has evolved, it has grown into a more intentional cultural and educational presentation; one that thoughtfully shares diverse spiritual and artistic traditions in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to the community.

The concept for this year’s MASS in the beautiful grounds of Chris Park is “A Mother’s Love”. This concept is twofold. First, it honors nature,”Mother Nature”, as a spiritual foundation that resonates across cultures and traditions. Second, it recognizes the deeply personal and enduring love between Linda Pace and her son, Chris, for whom the park was created. Together, these themes will create a unifying and restorative experience rooted in both place and purpose.

The experience is designed to unfold throughout the park, inviting guests to move through Chris Park and encounter moments of music, performance, reflection, and connection. Throughout MASS, live artistic performances will take place in different areas of the park, creating an experience that reveals itself as you explore. The performance lineup includes artistic expressions, complemented by sound, lighting, and ambient elements throughout the space.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, find a comfortable place in the park, and experience MASS at their own pace.