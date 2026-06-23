Mariachi Vargas returns for the 32nd Annual Mariachi Extravaganza!

Experience the passion, artistry, and excitement of the most anticipated mariachi event of the year—the Annual Mariachi Extravaganza. For three unforgettable days, San Antonio becomes the center of the mariachi world, bringing together the finest musicians, vocalists, educators, and ensembles in a celebration of music, culture, family, and tradition.

The Mariachi Extravaganza is recognized as the largest and longest-running competitive mariachi festival in the United States, showcasing extraordinary talent from across the nation. From thrilling vocal competitions to championship group performances, audiences witness the next generation of mariachi stars as they compete at the highest level of excellence. Each performance reflects a musical tradition that has been passed down for generations and continues to inspire audiences around the world.

The festival culminates in a spectacular Grand Finale Concert featuring the competition winners and the legendary Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán—El Mejor Mariachi del Mundo (The Greatest Mariachi in the World). For more than 125 years, Mariachi Vargas has defined the gold standard of mariachi performance, captivating audiences with unmatched musicianship, breathtaking vocals, and a legacy that has shaped the very sound of mariachi music.

Whether you are a lifelong mariachi enthusiast or experiencing this treasured art form for the first time, the Mariachi Extravaganza offers an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate one of the world's most beloved musical traditions. Join thousands of fans for an extraordinary weekend where culture, family, and community come together through the power of music.

Don't miss this unforgettable celebration and the rare opportunity to experience Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán live in concert as they headline the grand finale of the 32nd Annual Mariachi Extravaganza.

