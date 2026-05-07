Mariachi and Tasting Night with PKGD Group

Every Thursday, Mezquite invites you to an evening of live music and craft spirits. Sip through a curated tasting from 6–8PM, then enjoy live music from Mariachi Guerrera Quetzalli from 7–9PM.

On May 21, PKGD Group will host a guided tasting of G4 Tequila and Ultramundo Mezcal. Guests will enjoy two expressions rooted in tradition and crafted with intention. Come try, learn, and experience the depth of agave spirits.

