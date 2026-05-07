Mariachi and Tasting Night with PKGD Group
Mariachi and Tasting Night with PKGD Group
Every Thursday, Mezquite invites you to an evening of live music and craft spirits. Sip through a curated tasting from 6–8PM, then enjoy live music from Mariachi Guerrera Quetzalli from 7–9PM.
On May 21, PKGD Group will host a guided tasting of G4 Tequila and Ultramundo Mezcal. Guests will enjoy two expressions rooted in tradition and crafted with intention. Come try, learn, and experience the depth of agave spirits.
Mezquite
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026