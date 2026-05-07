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Mariachi and Tasting Night with Don Cosme Tequila

Mariachi and Tasting Night with Don Cosme Tequila

Every Thursday, Mezquite invites you to an evening of live music and craft spirits. Sip through a curated tasting from 6–8PM, then enjoy live music from Mariachi Guerrera Quetzalli from 7–9PM.

On May 28, Don Cosme Tequila will host a guided tasting highlighting the craft, character, and complexity behind their spirits. Come enjoy a night of tequila tasting accompanied by live mariachis.

Mezquite
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Get Tickets
Mezquite
221 Newell Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78215
(210) 756-7378
https://mezquitesatx.com/