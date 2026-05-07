Mariachi and Tasting Night with Don Cosme Tequila
Mariachi and Tasting Night with Don Cosme Tequila
Every Thursday, Mezquite invites you to an evening of live music and craft spirits. Sip through a curated tasting from 6–8PM, then enjoy live music from Mariachi Guerrera Quetzalli from 7–9PM.
On May 28, Don Cosme Tequila will host a guided tasting highlighting the craft, character, and complexity behind their spirits. Come enjoy a night of tequila tasting accompanied by live mariachis.
Mezquite
Free
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026