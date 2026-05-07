Mariachi and Tasting Night with Don Cosme Tequila

Every Thursday, Mezquite invites you to an evening of live music and craft spirits. Sip through a curated tasting from 6–8PM, then enjoy live music from Mariachi Guerrera Quetzalli from 7–9PM.

On May 28, Don Cosme Tequila will host a guided tasting highlighting the craft, character, and complexity behind their spirits. Come enjoy a night of tequila tasting accompanied by live mariachis.

