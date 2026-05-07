Mariachi and Tasting Night with Back Bar Project

Every Thursday, Mezquite invites you to an evening of live music and craft spirits. Sip through a curated tasting from 6–8PM, then enjoy live music from Mariachi Guerrera Quetzalli from 7–9PM.

On May 14, Back Bar Project will host a guided tasting of spirits with deep roots and bold character featuring Tepache Sazón, Casa Cortés, and Sotol Por Siempre. Come explore layered expressions of mezcal, sotol, and tepache, each rooted in tradition, terroir, and time.

