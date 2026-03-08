Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026

The Manhattan Short Film Festival once again brings a selection of short films to URBAN-15! Join us on one of four dates for an opportunity to watch ten brand new films full of humor, intrigue, drama, and beyond!

Complimentary refreshments will be provided to all ticket holders!

Show Dates:

Fri Sep 25 at 7pm CST

Sat Sep 26 at 7pm CST

Fri Oct 2 at 7pm CST

Sat Oct 3 at 7pm CST