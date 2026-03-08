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Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026

The Manhattan Short Film Festival once again brings a selection of short films to URBAN-15! Join us on one of four dates for an opportunity to watch ten brand new films full of humor, intrigue, drama, and beyond!

Complimentary refreshments will be provided to all ticket holders!

Show Dates:

Fri Sep 25 at 7pm CST
Sat Sep 26 at 7pm CST
Fri Oct 2 at 7pm CST
Sat Oct 3 at 7pm CST

Urban-15 Studio
$20
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
http://urban15.org

Artist Group Info

events@urban15.org
Urban-15 Studio
2500 S. Presa
San Antonio, Texas 78210
210-736-1500
events@urban15.org
http://www.urban15.org