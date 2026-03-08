Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2026
The Manhattan Short Film Festival once again brings a selection of short films to URBAN-15! Join us on one of four dates for an opportunity to watch ten brand new films full of humor, intrigue, drama, and beyond!
Complimentary refreshments will be provided to all ticket holders!
Show Dates:
Fri Sep 25 at 7pm CST
Sat Sep 26 at 7pm CST
Fri Oct 2 at 7pm CST
Sat Oct 3 at 7pm CST
Urban-15 Studio
$20
Every week through Oct 03, 2026.
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
URBAN-15
(210) 736-1500
events@urban15.org
Artist Group Info
events@urban15.org
Urban-15 Studio
2500 S. PresaSan Antonio, Texas 78210
210-736-1500
events@urban15.org