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Making Seed Bombs with the San Antonio Botanical Garden for Adults

Making Seed Bombs with the San Antonio Botanical Garden for Adults

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about their favorite Texas wildflowers and learn to make seed bombs that they can take home with the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Registration is not required and all materials will be provided.

Great Northwest Branch Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Great Northwest Branch Library
210-207-9210
christina.montero2@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Branch Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250
(210) 207-9210