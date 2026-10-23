Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

In-Person Information Session: https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/V68JNhKWSz2CHymNXGyusQ

Date: Saturday, November 14th

Time: 10:15am-10:45am

Location: CASA (Child Advocates San Antonio) Office - 1956 S WW White Rd. San Antonio, TX 78222

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures.

No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn.

We hope to see you there!