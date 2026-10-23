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Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

In-Person Information Session: https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/V68JNhKWSz2CHymNXGyusQ

Date: Saturday, November 14th

Time: 10:15am-10:45am

Location: CASA (Child Advocates San Antonio) Office - 1956 S WW White Rd. San Antonio, TX 78222

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures.
No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn.
We hope to see you there!

CASA (Child Advocates San Antonio) Office
Sign Up Required- free event
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Child Advocates San Antonio
(210) 225-7070
events@casa-satx.org
https://www.casa-satx.org/
CASA (Child Advocates San Antonio) Office
1956 WW White Rd.
San Antonio , Texas 78222
210-441-3893
vlabrador@casa-satx.org
https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/V68JNhKWSz2CHymNXGyusQ