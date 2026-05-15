Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

Are you ready to make a meaningful difference in a child’s life? If you or your clients are looking for a powerful volunteer opportunity, we invite you to join one of our upcoming CASA Information Sessions. These sessions are a great first step toward becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care.

You can attend a virtual session or join us for an upcoming in-person event.

Virtual Info Sessions: CASA offers several online sessions throughout the month. You can view available dates and register here: https://www.casa-satx.org/become-a-casa-advocate#RegisterforanInformationSession

In-Person Information Session: https://casa-satx-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/T7BaD14KSmCq-yizbz_PGA

Date: Wednesday, June 10th

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: CASA OFFICE - 1956 WW White Rd. San Antonio, TX 78222

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures.

No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn.

We hope to see you there!

