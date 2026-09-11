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Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

In-Person Information Session
Date: Wednesday, September 30th
Time: 1:00pm-2:00pm
Location: MAAR's Pizza - 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures.
No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn.
We hope to see you there!

MAAR's Pizza
Sign Up Required- free event
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Child Advocates San Antonio
(210) 225-7070
events@casa-satx.org
https://www.casa-satx.org/
MAAR's Pizza
14218 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio , Texas 78247
https://maarspizzaandmore.com/