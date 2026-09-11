Make a Difference – Join Us to Learn About Becoming a CASA Volunteer

In-Person Information Session

Date: Wednesday, September 30th

Time: 1:00pm-2:00pm

Location: MAAR's Pizza - 14218 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

This is a great opportunity to meet the CASA team, ask questions, and connect with others in your community who care about children’s futures.

No experience is necessary — just a heart for helping children and a willingness to learn.

We hope to see you there!