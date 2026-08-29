Mahjong at Pruitt Library (Oct. 2)

Pull up a chair, grab a rack, and let the tiles do the talking! Join us for relaxed, social Mahjong open play where the conversation is lively, the Jokers are coveted, and somebody is always waiting on just one more tile.

All skill levels are welcome. Come play, practice, meet other Mahjong lovers, and enjoy a little friendly competition. Bring your set and card if you have them, but most importantly, bring your sense of humor.

No reservations. No pressure. Just tiles, tables & good times!

Additional info: Beginners welcome! This is an open play format, while there is no structured instruction during this program, experienced players are on hand to help you get started. This group plays American Mahjong. Bring your 2026 NMJL league card and/or a Mahjong set if you have them, but if not we have some to share while you're here! Adults (18+) only.