MACRI Symposium, Saturday, 5/30/26
MACRI Symposium, Saturday, 5/30/26
Register for the 2026 MACRI Symposium— MACRI's annual gathering of powerful Latino voices addressing pressing civil rights issues of our time.
This year’s symposium brings together an extraordinary lineup of Latino thought leaders—scholars, advocates, artists, and public servants—who will engage in timely conversations on representation, equity, prosperity, and the future of civil rights in America. While MACRI is rooted in history, this signature event is where history meets the present—connecting past struggles to today’s most urgent challenges.
This event is free with tiered VIP and sponsorship options available.
Texas Public Radio’s Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
$0 to $30,000 (sponsorship)
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mexican American Civil Rights Institute
3612470575
info@somosmacri.org
Texas Public Radio’s Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 West Commerce StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-614-8977