MACRI Symposium, Friday, 5/29/26

Register for the 2026 MACRI Symposium— MACRI's annual gathering of powerful Latino voices addressing pressing civil rights issues of our time.

This year’s symposium brings together an extraordinary lineup of Latino thought leaders—scholars, advocates, artists, and public servants—who will engage in timely conversations on representation, equity, prosperity, and the future of civil rights in America. While MACRI is rooted in history, this signature event is where history meets the present—connecting past struggles to today’s most urgent challenges.

This event is free with tiered VIP and sponsorship options available.

