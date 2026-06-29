MacArthur High School Theatre Department Presents LORD OF THE FLIES
MacArthur High School Theatre Department Presents LORD OF THE FLIES
The Brahma Theatre Company presents Nigel Williams' powerful stage adaptation of William Golding’s Lord of the Flies. Perfect for drama lovers of all ages, this high-energy production reimagines a timeless story into a thrilling, modern theatrical event. When a group of students is stranded on a deserted island, they are forced to confront an island with no rules, a terrifying beast in the shadows, and a desperate hunt for survival. As power corrupts and alliances shatter, witness the gripping descent from order into chaos.
Tickets go on sale August 17th!
MacArthur High School Auditorium
$8.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Oct 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
MacArthur High School Theatre Department
cschnu@neisd.net