Luminaries: On the horizon with CPS Energy
Luminaries: On the horizon with CPS Energy
In collaboration with the San Antonio Report and Centro San Antonio, TPR hosts a Luminaries breakfast event about CPS Energy. In conversation with Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO and president, Frank Almaraz, interim president and CEO for CPS Energy and Dr. Francine Romero, chair of CPS Energy board.
Event Details:
Thursday, August 6, 2026 | 7:45 AM - 9:30 AM
7:45 am - Breakfast reception
8:30 am - Conversation
9:30 am - Farewells
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
TPR's headquarters in downtown San Antonio
321 W Commerce St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
$25+
08:30 AM - 09:30 AM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater
321 W. Commerce St.San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-614-8977