Luminaries: On the horizon with CPS Energy

In collaboration with the San Antonio Report and Centro San Antonio, TPR hosts a Luminaries breakfast event about CPS Energy. In conversation with Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO and president, Frank Almaraz, interim president and CEO for CPS Energy and Dr. Francine Romero, chair of CPS Energy board.

Event Details:

Thursday, August 6, 2026 | 7:45 AM - 9:30 AM

7:45 am - Breakfast reception

8:30 am - Conversation

9:30 am - Farewells

Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center

TPR's headquarters in downtown San Antonio

321 W Commerce St

San Antonio, TX 78205