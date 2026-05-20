Luminaries: Megaregion, The Austin-San Antonio Corridor

In collaboration with the San Antonio Report and Centro San Antonio, on Friday, June 16, TPR hosts a Luminaries breakfast event about the potential of an economic super-corridor anchored by Austin and San Antonio. In conversation with Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO and president, Henry Cisneros, Robert Rivard, and David Hendricks will address those questions and the many other issues raised in their book, The Austin-San Antonio Megaregion, in which they confront the challenges but also point to a vision of a potentially thriving economic zone.

Event Details:

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 7:45 AM - 9:30 AM

7:45 am - Breakfast reception

8:30 am - Conversation

9:30 am - Farewells

Luminaries is made possible by Culligan Water