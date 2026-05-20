Luminaries: Megaregion, The Austin-San Antonio Corridor
Luminaries: Megaregion, The Austin-San Antonio Corridor
In collaboration with the San Antonio Report and Centro San Antonio, on Friday, June 16, TPR hosts a Luminaries breakfast event about the potential of an economic super-corridor anchored by Austin and San Antonio. In conversation with Ashley Alvarado, TPR CEO and president, Henry Cisneros, Robert Rivard, and David Hendricks will address those questions and the many other issues raised in their book, The Austin-San Antonio Megaregion, in which they confront the challenges but also point to a vision of a potentially thriving economic zone.
Event Details:
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 7:45 AM - 9:30 AM
7:45 am - Breakfast reception
8:30 am - Conversation
9:30 am - Farewells
Luminaries is made possible by Culligan Water
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
$25.00+
07:45 AM - 09:30 AM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center
321 W Commerce StSan Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 614-8977