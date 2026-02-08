Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

Saturday, November 14, 2026, 6:00pm to Midnight

On Houston Street at the Intersection of Downtown West & Zona Cultural

Extraordinary artists unite to light our path with their creativity and vision, uplifting our spirits, sparking hope, and inspiring us all to reach our fullest potential. This free, outdoor, nighttime festival is an experience of live music, film, digital art, poetry, theater, fine art, monumental installations, dance, and countless surprises—all set against the vibrant energy of the city after dark.

Save the date: Saturday, November 14, 2026! From 6:00pm to midnight, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will transform Houston Street into a luminous canvas, lighting up downtown San Antonio. Explore anchor locations, including the Centro/Art Everywhere Project, Texas Public Radio, San Pedro Creek, Alameda Theatre, Paseo on Houston, and the Institute of Texan Cultures—each alive with digital projections, sculptures, music, poetry, food, and vibrant art.

Festival partners include the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Texas Public Radio, Centro/Art Everywhere Project, Goodwill San Antonio, Institute of Texan Cultures, San Antonio River Foundation, San Antonio River Authority, Majestic Theatre, and Weston Urban.

About Downtown West: West of the River Walk is San Antonio’s newest district, Downtown West, where cuisine, creativity, business, education, arts, entertainment, and innovative public spaces are redefining the downtown experience for residents, students, and visitors alike. For more information about local happenings, check out our event calendar and interactive map on downtownwestsa.com

About La Zona: Centro’s Art Everywhere Project uses art as placemaking in the heart of San Antonio. Having installed over 200 works by local artists since its founding in 2020, Centro works with existing downtown property owners to put local artists to work and create vibrancy in the urban core. Centro and Art Everywhere are proud to welcome Luminaria to their pop-up community-centered gallery space which is designed to showcase local talent, spark connection, and extend downtown’s public art story beyond the streets.

Physical addresses that can be used for mapping this destination include the UT San Antonio Institute of Texan Cultures at 111 W Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78205 and The Centro/Art Everywhere Project at 337 W. Commerce St., San Antonio, Texas 78205.