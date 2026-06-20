Loteria for Older Adults at Great Northwest Library
Loteria for Older Adults at Great Northwest Library
Come and enjoy a traditional game of Loteria with super-sized bingo cards and playing pieces!
Token prizes will be awarded to each game winner.
Registration is encouraged so that we can plan accordingly.
Great Northwest Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
Great Northwest Library
9050 Wellwood StSan Antonio, Texas 78250