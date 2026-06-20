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Loteria for Older Adults at Great Northwest Library

Loteria for Older Adults at Great Northwest Library

Come and enjoy a traditional game of Loteria with super-sized bingo cards and playing pieces!

Token prizes will be awarded to each game winner.

Registration is encouraged so that we can plan accordingly.

Great Northwest Library
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Services/Collections/Texana-Genealogy
Great Northwest Library
9050 Wellwood St
San Antonio, Texas 78250