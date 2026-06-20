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Loteria for Older Adults at Collins Garden Library

Loteria for Older Adults at Collins Garden Library

Come and enjoy a traditional game of Loteria with super-sized bingo cards and playing pieces!

Token prizes will be awarded to each game winner.

Registration is encouraged so that we can plan accordingly.

Collins Garden Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Services/Collections/Texana-Genealogy
Collins Garden Library
200 N. Park Blvd.
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210. 207.9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar/id/col