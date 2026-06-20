Loteria for Older Adults at Collins Garden Library
Loteria for Older Adults at Collins Garden Library
Come and enjoy a traditional game of Loteria with super-sized bingo cards and playing pieces!
Token prizes will be awarded to each game winner.
Registration is encouraged so that we can plan accordingly.
Collins Garden Library
Free
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library Texana/Genealogy
2102072559
genealogydesk@sanantonio.gov
Collins Garden Library
200 N. Park Blvd.San Antonio, Texas 78204
210. 207.9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov