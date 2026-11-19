Kick off Thanksgiving week with Los #3 Dinners at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina on Saturday, 11/21/26, from 7 To 10 PM. No Cover.

Bring Your People.

Friends, family and feasting start here: Sanchos tacos, Sanchos drinks and San Antonio's party band of garage rockers playing original songs and tasty covers on Jackson Street. Come rock, dance, laugh and drink.

WHEN: Saturday, 11/21/26 | 7 To 10 PM

WHERE: Sanchos Cocina y Cantina | 628 Jackson St, San Antonio, TX 78212

ADMISSION: No Cover

PHONE: (210) 320 1840

Music and photos: Los #3 Dinners | Video: mwestcc on YouTube. Illustrations by John Tenniel, 1865, Library of Congress. Promotion by Good Creative Media.