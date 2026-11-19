Los #3 Dinners Live At Sanchos 11/21/26 | Thanksgiving Week Kickoff
Los #3 Dinners Live At Sanchos 11/21/26 | Thanksgiving Week Kickoff
Kick off Thanksgiving week with Los #3 Dinners at Sanchos Cocina y Cantina on Saturday, 11/21/26, from 7 To 10 PM. No Cover.
Bring Your People.
Friends, family and feasting start here: Sanchos tacos, Sanchos drinks and San Antonio's party band of garage rockers playing original songs and tasty covers on Jackson Street. Come rock, dance, laugh and drink.
WHEN: Saturday, 11/21/26 | 7 To 10 PM
WHERE: Sanchos Cocina y Cantina | 628 Jackson St, San Antonio, TX 78212
ADMISSION: No Cover
PHONE: (210) 320 1840
Music and photos: Los #3 Dinners | Video: mwestcc on YouTube. Illustrations by John Tenniel, 1865, Library of Congress. Promotion by Good Creative Media.
Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Good Creative Media
juliegood@goodcreativemedia.com
Artist Group Info
Los #3 Dinners
Sanchos Cocina y Cantina
628 Jackson StSan Antonio, Texas 78212