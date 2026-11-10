Los #3 Dinners Live At Midtown Meetup

Free to the public: no cover. Los #3 Dinners, who call themselves San Antonio's #1 Party Band for over 40 years, play Midtown Meetup Neighborhood Hangout on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8 To 10 PM.

The band describes itself as garage band rockers with original songs and tasty covers, and maracas and tambourines are provided and encouraged. Midtown's own Facebook event bills the night as American San Antonio Rock. Midtown Meetup, 801 W Russell Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212, (210) 886 8066, midtownmeetupneighborhoodhangout.com.

Los #3 Dinners: number3dinners.com. Midtown's Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2205039650427650/. Submitted by Good Creative Media, a promoter. Good Creative Media is not a nonprofit organization.