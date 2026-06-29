Lone Stars of Speed

The Lone Star State has no shortage of forward-thinking innovators dedicated to transforming the world — and that’s just as true in motorsport as it is in other fields.

From dusty dirt tracks and moonshine backgrounds to Indianapolis glory and international fame, Texas has produced some of racing’s boldest personalities and fiercest competitors. This talk explores the lives and legacies of legendary figures such as A. J. Foyt, Carroll Shelby, Jim Hall, and other drivers, builders, and innovators whose influence extended far beyond the Lone Star State.

Join motorsport journalist and historian Elizabeth Blackstock for a talk spanning discipline including IndyCar, NASCAR, endurance racing, drag racing, and sports cars to examine how Texas developed such a distinctive racing culture — and why so many of its competitors became synonymous with toughness, independence, and mechanical ingenuity.