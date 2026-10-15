Live! At the Library
Live! At the Library
Covenants Creek is the featured band for the November Live! At the Library, at the Patrick Heath Public Library in Boerne. This program is held outside at the Amphitheater, and is free and open to the public.
Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Nov 2025
Event Supported By
Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main StreetBoerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org