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Live! At the Library

Live! At the Library

Covenants Creek is the featured band for the November Live! At the Library, at the Patrick Heath Public Library in Boerne. This program is held outside at the Amphitheater, and is free and open to the public.

Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Nov 2025

Event Supported By

Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
https://www.boernelibrary.org/197/Library
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main Street
Boerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org
https://www.ci.boerne.tx.us/197/Library