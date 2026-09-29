Little Women
Little Women
The Earl Warren Drama Department is proud to present Little Women by Marisha Chamberlain. Tickets are sold at the door and will be $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students with a valid student ID.
Tickets will be sold at the door starting 30 minutes prior to the event.
Earl Warren High School
$5-$8 Tickets will be sold at the door starting 30 minutes prior to the event.
07:00 PM - 09:20 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
Warren High School Drama Department
210-397-4284
cody.eoff@nisd.net
Earl Warren High School
9411 Military Dr WSan Antonio, Texas 78251
2103974200