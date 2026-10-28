LitMinds Book Club: The Death of Ivan Ilych & Spare Room

Join Gemini Ink's free LitMinds Book Club on Wednesday, November 11, from 6:30–8pm for a discussion of The Death of Ivan Ilych by Leo Tolstoy and The Spare Room by Helen Garner.

Separated by more than a century, these two remarkable works explore mortality, friendship, caregiving, and what it means to live authentically. From Tolstoy's timeless classic to Garner's intimate modern novel, discover how literature helps us confront life's most difficult questions.

Free and open to all readers. Join the conversation!

Register here to save your spot: https://forms.gle/Kpc3nYB7oC9Wo9Z9A