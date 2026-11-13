Lights of Esperanza is Texas A&M-San Antonio’s enchanting annual celebration. The event blends the cherished tradition of holiday lighting, live entertainment, food and fun. The holiday light display contains over 40,000 lights— illuminating the Southside and creating a festive atmosphere for the whole family, a holiday market, and concluding with a light show in the CAB Courtyard.

Is Lights of Esperanza free? Yes, this event is free and open to the public! All are welcome to join us in kicking off the Holiday lights season.

Where can I park? Event parking is available on a first come basis in Lot 2 and 3, City and Slip lanes included.

Can I bring my pet? Pets are allowed on a leash.