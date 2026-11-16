LibraryPalooza Author Festival
LibraryPalooza Author Festival
LibraryPalooza is a festival for middle and high school students to meet seven popular Young Adult authors who write for teens. Books to be autographed can be brought from home or purchased at the event from the Nowhere Bookshop pop-up store.
This year's featured authors are: Stephanie Garber, Elise Bryant, Candace Fleming, Kazu Kibuishi, April Henry, Axie Oh, and R.L. Toalson.
This event is free and open to the public, and no advanced registration is required.
Brandeis High School
Free
10:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Friends of Northside ISD Libraries
Brandeis High School
13011 Kyle Seale PkwySan Antonio, Texas 78249