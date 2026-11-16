LibraryPalooza is a festival for middle and high school students to meet seven popular Young Adult authors who write for teens. Books to be autographed can be brought from home or purchased at the event from the Nowhere Bookshop pop-up store.

This year's featured authors are: Stephanie Garber, Elise Bryant, Candace Fleming, Kazu Kibuishi, April Henry, Axie Oh, and R.L. Toalson.

This event is free and open to the public, and no advanced registration is required.