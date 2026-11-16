What if an ordinary object could uncover an extraordinary story?

Join the Seniors in Play Writers Group and Festival Troupe as we present "Let Me See..". a Short Play Festival! Featuring ten original plays across two festival sessions.

Over the past year, our Seniors in Play Writers have developed a series of original short plays inspired by the discovery of an object and the unexpected stories that follow. These plays will be brought to life through staged readings performed by a troupe of Seniors in Play actors and theatremakers from across San Antonio. From a magical sweater and a mysterious briefcase filled with money, to an old love letter, a family confession, and even talking plates at Luby’s, each play brings a unique mix of humor, mystery, nostalgia, and imagination to the stage. Come celebrate senior creativity and the magic of original theatre!

Morning Session: 10:00am - 12:00pm

Afternoon Session: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Please note: Different plays will be presented at the morning and afternoon sessions. Choose one session to attend, or stay for both sessions for the full festival experience!

Admission is by donation and open to the public.

Suggested Donation, General Admission: $5

Suggested Donation, Supporter Level: $20

Arts in Play is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of the arts. Our flagship program, Seniors in Play, empowers older adults to combat isolation, build confidence, and foster meaningful relationships through free creative aging programming.

https://www.seniorsinplay.com