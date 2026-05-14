Second Saturday Summer Series at Main Plaza

Get ready for the sweetest night market of the summer! SA Local Market is bringing a lemony twist to Second Saturday with Lemon Fest, a family-friendly evening packed with local vendors, live music, games, and our featured event — the Lemonade Throwdown competition.

Join us in the heart of downtown San Antonio at Main Plaza for a vibrant summer night celebrating all things lemon. Shop local makers, sip creative lemonades, enjoy live music from Music on Magnolia, and cast your vote for your favorite lemonade vendor.

Whether you're coming for the lemonade flights, the market, or just a fun summer night with the family, Lemon Fest is designed to feel playful, nostalgic, and full of community spirit.

Event Highlights

🍋 Lemonade Throwdown Competition

🍋 Vote for Your Favorite Lemonade

🍋 Night Market featuring local vendors

🍋 Live Music by Music on Magnolia

🍋 Family-Friendly Lemon Games & Activities

🍋 Food Vendors & Sweet Treats

🍋 San Antonio | The Saga Cathedral Light Show at 9 PM & 9:30 PM

🍋 Downtown Summer Vibes at Main Plaza

Event Details

📍 Main Plaza – 115 N Main Avenue, San Antonio, TX

📅 Saturday, June 13

⏰ 7 PM – 10 PM

🎟️ Free Admission

Guests will have the chance to sample lemonade creations from participating vendors and vote for the crowd favorite. The winning lemonade vendor will receive:

🏆 A trophy

✨ Free vendor space at SA Local Market’s October and November Second Saturday events

As part of the evening, guests can also experience San Antonio | The Saga, the stunning free projection light show on the San Fernando Cathedral, showing at 9 PM and 9:30 PM.

Come support small businesses, discover new favorites, and enjoy one of the most unique summer markets in downtown San Antonio.

Bring your friends, bring the kids, and don’t forget your sweet tooth.