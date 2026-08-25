Lecture: “Remembering Revolutionary Alliances: The Forgotten Soldiers of Saint-Domingue during the American Revolution” with Dr. Ronald Johnson

This is the fourth of five guest lectures for Trinity University's 2026 Lennox Seminar series in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial: "The United States at 250: Remembering and Forgetting." Dr. Johnson will present a lecture titled “Remembering Revolutionary Alliances: The Forgotten Soldiers of Saint-Domingue during the American Revolution," followed by a Q&A.

Ronald Angelo Johnson is the Ralph and Bessie Mae Lynn Professor of History at Baylor University and the 2026-2027 Mellon Distinguished Scholar in Residence at the American Antiquarian Society. His latest book is Entangled Alliances: Racialized Freedom and Atlantic Diplomacy During the American Revolution (Cornell University Press, 2025). Dr. Johnson is currently working on a new book, We Are All Equal: Turmoil and Triumph in the Early United States and Revolutionary Haiti (under contract with Princeton University Press), a diplomatic history of race and revolution, illustrating that Americans and Haitians shared important understandings of liberty.

