Lecture: John Witherspoon’s Declaration of Independence…and Ours with Dr. Jim Ambuske
Lecture: John Witherspoon’s Declaration of Independence…and Ours with Dr. Jim Ambuske
This is the first of five guest lectures for Trinity University's 2026 Lennox Seminar series in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial: "The United States at 250: Remembering and Forgetting." Dr. Ambuske will be presenting a lecture titled, "John Witherspoon’s Declaration of Independence…and Ours" followed by a Q&A.
Dr. Jim Ambuske is a historian of the American Revolution, Scotland, and the British Atlantic World, as well as the Director of Digital History for More Perfect, where he plays a central role in advancing In Pursuit, a national civics initiative that translates the lives and leadership of Americans throughout history into actionable lessons for today. He is also the co-founder of Revolutionary Histories, a production firm that specializes in narrative documentary-style podcasts and interview series.