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Lecture: John Witherspoon’s Declaration of Independence…and Ours with Dr. Jim Ambuske

Lecture: John Witherspoon’s Declaration of Independence…and Ours with Dr. Jim Ambuske

This is the first of five guest lectures for Trinity University's 2026 Lennox Seminar series in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial: "The United States at 250: Remembering and Forgetting." Dr. Ambuske will be presenting a lecture titled, "John Witherspoon’s Declaration of Independence…and Ours" followed by a Q&A.

Dr. Jim Ambuske is a historian of the American Revolution, Scotland, and the British Atlantic World, as well as the Director of Digital History for More Perfect, where he plays a central role in advancing In Pursuit, a national civics initiative that translates the lives and leadership of Americans throughout history into actionable lessons for today. He is also the co-founder of Revolutionary Histories, a production firm that specializes in narrative documentary-style podcasts and interview series.

Trinity University, Dicke Hall 104
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Trinity University History Department
2037888679
lturek@trinity.edu
https://events.trinity.edu/event/dr_melvyn_leffler_lecture_confronting_saddam_hussein_george_w_bush_and_the_invasion_of_iraq#.ZChR2HbMLSI
Trinity University, Dicke Hall 104
1 Trinity Pl
San Antonio, Texas 78212