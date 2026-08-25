Lecture: “Hamilton: In History and On Stage” with Dr. Shira Lurie

This is the third of five guest lectures for Trinity University's 2026 Lennox Seminar series in honor of the nation's semiquincentennial: "The United States at 250: Remembering and Forgetting." Dr. Lurie will be presenting a lecture titled “Hamilton: In History and On Stage," followed by a Q&A.

This installment of the lecture will take place as a webinar.

Registration link: https://trinity.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kIdaEncETGSyok-qqEk3Kg

Shira Lurie (she/her) is an Associate Professor of American History at Saint Mary’s University in Mi’kma’ki (Nova Scotia). She is the author of The American Liberty Pole: Popular Politics and the Struggle for Democracy in the Early Republic. Her writing has also been published in The Journal of the Early Republic, The Washington Post, TIME Magazine, and The Toronto Star. She is currently at work on her next book, tentatively entitled Barnum: The First Celebrity Politician, which explores P.T. Barnum’s political career.

