League of Women Voters Voters Guide Distribution

Voters can pick up the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area's nonpartisan 2026 Voters Guide at S.A. Public Libraries and limited H-E-B stores. The League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area's Voters Guide is a trusted resource for nonpartisan information about candidates and ballot measures.

The free guide is printed in English and Spanish. Voters can also access the guide online at lwvsa.org or Vote411.org.