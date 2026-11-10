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Las Nuevas Tamaleras

Las Nuevas Tamaleras

This charming one-act holiday comedy has entertained audiences in San Antonio since 1993, and is considered as much a tradition as The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, and It’s a Wonderful Life, with fans anxiously awaiting its return year after year.

Written and directed by local playwright Alicia Mena, Las Nuevas Tamaleras follows the journey of three women—Silvia, Josie, and Patsy—as they attempt to make tamales for the first time. Their efforts are both aided and complicated by the spirits of Doña Mercedes and Doña Juanita, two experienced tamaleras with conflicting opinions on how to make the perfect tamal. With its uproarious humor and heartfelt moments, Las Nuevas Tamaleras has cemented its place over the past 30 years as a staple of the San Antonio holiday season.

Centered around friendship, family, and comradery, Tamaleras makes you laugh, makes you cry and makes you proud!

Carver Community Cultural Center
$27-30
07:30 PM - 06:15 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Las Nuevas Tamaleras
lasnuevastamaleras@gmail.com
http://lastamaleras.com
Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78202
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-207-2234
ernie.ramirez@sanantonio.gov
https://thecarver.org