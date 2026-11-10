This charming one-act holiday comedy has entertained audiences in San Antonio since 1993, and is considered as much a tradition as The Nutcracker, A Christmas Carol, and It’s a Wonderful Life, with fans anxiously awaiting its return year after year.

Written and directed by local playwright Alicia Mena, Las Nuevas Tamaleras follows the journey of three women—Silvia, Josie, and Patsy—as they attempt to make tamales for the first time. Their efforts are both aided and complicated by the spirits of Doña Mercedes and Doña Juanita, two experienced tamaleras with conflicting opinions on how to make the perfect tamal. With its uproarious humor and heartfelt moments, Las Nuevas Tamaleras has cemented its place over the past 30 years as a staple of the San Antonio holiday season.

Centered around friendship, family, and comradery, Tamaleras makes you laugh, makes you cry and makes you proud!