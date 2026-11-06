Laredito Walking Tour

Join the Casa Navarro staff for a guided walking tour through what was once Laredito, one of San Antonio’s oldest Hispanic neighborhoods. Explore the people, places, and stories that shaped San Antonio, from its early beginnings through the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. The tour is approximately 1.5 hours and begins promptly at 10:00 AM in front of the Casa Navarro State Historic Site.

Have questions? Contact us at (210) 226-4801 or crystal.dominguez@thc.texas.gov

Tour is included with general site admission ($1-$5). Advance registration is NOT required.

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance.