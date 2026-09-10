KLRN KIDS FALL FEST 2026
KLRN KIDS FALL FEST 2026
To kick off fall, all kids and families are invited to the KLRN KIDS Fall Festival at Mission Marquee Plaza!
This free community event will feature fun, games, and educational activities for the entire family. Bring your picnic snacks, blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy!
Register here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZV83YRQ
Mission Marquee Plaza
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
KLRN
210-270-9000
education@klrn.org
Mission Marquee Plaza
3100 Roosevelt AvenueSan Antonio, Texas 78214
210-207-2111