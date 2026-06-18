KLRN Back to School Bash 2026

Get ready for back to school with KLRN's annual Back to School Bash! This fun FREE family event is presented by KLRN in collaboration with the San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio Medical Foundation, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and H-E-B.

Families can enjoy games, activities, and a visit by costumed character Super Why from the PBS KIDS show "Super Why". Local community organizations will also be in attendance, providing FREE resources, activities, and more for families attending the event.

📅 Saturday, July 11th from 10 AM – 1 PM

🍎 San Antonio Food Bank

📍 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90 W., SATX 78227

📱See in Google Maps

We'll also be distributing free backpacks, books, and other school supplies for school age children. These items will only be available on a first-come first-served basis while supplies last. Please note that registration to the event does not guarantee that you receive supplies. More information about the backpack and school supply giveaway below.

On-site registration will be available on the day of the event.

Activities Offered

10AM - 1PM Children’s Pavilion: Resource Tables

10:30AM, 11:30AM, and 12:30PM Meet & Greet with Super Why from PBS KIDS show "Super Why"

Time TBD: Cooking Demonstration in Culinary Classroom

Cooling station with special screening of PBS programs

Student haircuts provided By Edgewood

Backpack & Supplies Pick Up (while supplies last)

More activities to be added!

👩‍🏫🧑‍🏫Teachers, be on the lookout for an Educators’ Resource Table during this event!

⚠️🎒Backpack & School Supply Giveaway Details

These will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last at check in. Registration does not guarantee that you receive a backpack. Child must be present at registration for you to receive supplies. Backpacks and school supplies are provided by San Antonio Medical Foundation, United Way San Antonio, & HEB