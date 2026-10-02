King William Area Community Yard Sale

The King William Association is hosting the Annual King William Area Yard Sale on Saturday, October 17, from 9:00AM until 2:00 PM. Over 40 homes are expected to participate across the area, featuring items like antiques, pottery, art, furniture, china, collectibles, and more.

In conjunction with the yard sale, the association will be partnering with South Texas Blood and Tissue to host a Blood Drive at our offices at 122 Madison St. The Bloodmobile will be parked in the KWA parking lot, which is behind the building off of Turner St.

Maps and information on the sale will also be available on the day of the event at 122 Madison.